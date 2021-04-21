Siddaramaiah calls Governor meet ‘unconstitutional’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday questioned Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to hold the all-party meeting to discuss the Covid situation in the state, and termed it “unconstitutional”.

“It is unconstitutional. The governor has no power to interfere in the administration of the state,” the former CM said in the meeting. “I have my objections about the meeting. However, I am attending it due to respect for the Governor, who called this meeting.”

Siddaramaiah also criticised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for not calling an all-party meeting even though the expert committee, constituted by the state government, had reported about the Covid second wave. Congress leaders, who took part in the meeting, gave their suggestions to contain the Covid spread.