Declare health emergency in Karnataka: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has demanded that the state government declare a health emergency and work accordingly in the wake of the drastic surge in Covid positive cases.

In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Deve Gowda pointed out that more people are getting infected in the second wave of the pandemic. With government and private hospitals struggling with the overload of patients, many of the affected are not able to get beds and medicines, he wrote in the letter. Gowda said that the government has to focus on supplying required facilities to hospitals, including oxygen and ventilators.