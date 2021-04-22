STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dog dragged after being tied up to bike in Mangaluru, one arrested 

The incident has been recorded by a youth near NITK college at Surathkal and a case stands registered at Surathkal police station by the Animal Care Trust.

Published: 22nd April 2021 10:43 PM

dogs

Representational Image. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In yet another act of cruelty against canines, a dog was tied to a two-wheeler and dragged along a road at Surathkal. One person has been arresed. The incident occurred on April 15 and came to light only on Thursday.

The youth who recorded the video was afraid to upload it on social media or make it public. However, he gave the video to Animal Care Trust and they arrested one man after identifying him through CCTV footage within a few hours of registering an FIR.

DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar told The New Indian Express that both the accused have been identified. "We have arrested a person in this regard," he said. Recently, similar incident of animal cruelty had occured in Kerala.

