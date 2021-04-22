STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure timely medical aid to elderly: HC to DMs

Says senior citizens must get regular pension payments and medical support in view of pandemic

Published: 22nd April 2021

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to issue directions to all district magistrates to perform their duties in ensuring timely assistance to senior citizens in relation to regular payment of pension and medical support in view of Covid-19. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj said that the State Government is bound by the order of the Supreme Court, which directed that pension must be paid regularly to senior citizens. Therefore, the State Government should give effect of the order even to the pensioners who are unable to meet the officials in person to comply with the procedure such as submission of ‘life certificate’ every year, etc., the court ordered. 

In the context of Covid-19 and a sudden surge in cases, the State Government has to make every endeavour to comply with Section 20 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, especially in Covid Care Centres and Covid hospitals. The government should issue advisory to all concerned to keep in mind Section 20 for protection of life and property of senior citizens, the court ordered.

According to Section 20, the State Government should ensure that government hospitals or hospitals funded fully or partially by it should provide beds for all senior citizens as far as possible; separate queues should be arranged for senior citizens; facility for treatment of chronic, terminal and degenerative diseases is expanded for them; research activities for chronic elderly diseases and ageing is expanded, and lastly there are earmarked facilities for geriatric patients in every district hospital duly headed by a medical officer with experience in geriatric care.

The court passed the order in response to a PIL filed by Akhila Karnataka Vayovruddhara Okkuta in 2020, drawing the court’s attention on the delay in payment of pension and other issues facing by senior citizens amidst the pandemic.

