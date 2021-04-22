Get active, supervise districts: BSY to ministers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid-19 cases on the rise in the State, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked all cabinet ministers to stay put in their respective districts and supervise containment measures.

Yediyurappa, who is under treatment for Covid reinfection in hospital, asked district in-charge ministers to coordinate with their district administrations to ensure complete implementation of the statewide Covid-19 restrictions. In a letter drafted to all Cabinet colleagues, Yediyurappa urged ministers to be proactive in spearheading measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Ministers who had almost forgotten about hospitals, paid surprise visits to check their preparedness for Covid cases, while others announced that they would follow suit soon. Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan visited KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, Life Cells Laboratory, ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar, Victoria Hospital and Kidwai Memorial Hospital.

He inspected the Covid treatment facility, lab situation and vaccine administration, among other things.Revenue Minister R Ashoka told media that he too would make field visits to hospitals.