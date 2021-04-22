Nirani, Shettar ask steel firms for medical oxygen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trying to tackle the severe shortage of oxygen in the state, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani on Wednesday held talks with private companies to manufacture oxygen.After JSW on Tuesday committed to supply 400 tonnes of medical oxygen per day, the other steel manufacturers, including Baldota and Jindal, have agreed to step in and produce medical oxygen.

Nirani told the media that the State Government is taking steps to supply oxygen to hospitals. He hoped that with the industries stepping in, the pressure on hospitals could ease. “Steel industries manufacture liquefied oxygen to use it in their plants. They have been instructed to divert these supplies to hospitals on priority basis. They have agreed to increase production and supply it to hospitals. This will help save many patients who are in need of oxygen and in ICUs,” he said.

Nirani said he will hold talks with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar to find out the exact quantity of oxygen needed. “We will take steps accordingly. Everybody should join hands with the government in this fight against the pandemic,” he added.