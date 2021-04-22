Schools to be closed till May 4 in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Primary and Secondary Education Department has ordered all schools in the state to remain closed from April 22 to May 4. Even offline classes for Class10 students will be discontinued. Only distance and online education can continue for the students. As per the order, students from classes 1 to 9 were to be assessed based on their comprehensive and continuous assessment done so far, by April 30, but the date has been advanced to April 26. Teachers have been asked to be present in schools from April 27 till May 4, and resolve any doubts of SSLC students.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Bengal polls: EC bans big rallies after COVID norms flouted
We need a green planet, but the world is on red alert: Guterres
TN govt to offer free vaccine for people above 18 from May 1
Jaguar Land Rover to suspend production at two UK plants
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan ruled out of tournament