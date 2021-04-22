Schools to be closed till May 4 in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Primary and Secondary Education Department has ordered all schools in the state to remain closed from April 22 to May 4. Even offline classes for Class10 students will be discontinued. Only distance and online education can continue for the students. As per the order, students from classes 1 to 9 were to be assessed based on their comprehensive and continuous assessment done so far, by April 30, but the date has been advanced to April 26. Teachers have been asked to be present in schools from April 27 till May 4, and resolve any doubts of SSLC students.