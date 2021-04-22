STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Transport corporation staff finally call off strike

The staffers were on strike since April 7, demanding salaries on par with the 6th Pay Commission recommendations and that they be considered as government employees.

Published: 22nd April 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a few commuters stranded at Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Stand due to the transport strike in Bengaluru on Friday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The transport strike by over 1.1 lakh employees of state-run road transport corporations, including over 30,000 employees of BMTC, which had put commuters to great hardship, was finally called off on Wednesday.The staffers were on strike since April 7, demanding salaries on par with the 6th Pay Commission recommendations and that they be considered as government employees.

The honorary president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees’ League, Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, told The New Indian Express that the strike has been called off temporarily in the light of the spike in Covid-19 cases and also since the matter is listed in the High Court on Thursday.While hearing a bunch of public interest petitions, the High Court on Tuesday had noted that it was the worst time to take recourse to strike when the common man needs the service the most. 

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar pointed out that the High Court has also noted that people should not be put to touble. He said they will decide on their future course of action during May-end after the court hears the matter. “We are calling off the strike. Whatever commitment the government has made to us, we will take it up after a meeting, tentatively towards the end of May.’’ The transport employees had gone on strike in December last year too seeking fulfillment of several demands and the government has accepted most of them. 

Revenue Loss April 7-21
KSRTC - Rs 122.50 crore
BMTC - Rs 45 crore
NWKRTC - Rs 57.50 crore
NEKRTC - Rs 62 crore
Approx total loss - Rs 287 crore 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transport strike KSRTC
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp