Transport corporation staff finally call off strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The transport strike by over 1.1 lakh employees of state-run road transport corporations, including over 30,000 employees of BMTC, which had put commuters to great hardship, was finally called off on Wednesday.The staffers were on strike since April 7, demanding salaries on par with the 6th Pay Commission recommendations and that they be considered as government employees.

The honorary president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees’ League, Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, told The New Indian Express that the strike has been called off temporarily in the light of the spike in Covid-19 cases and also since the matter is listed in the High Court on Thursday.While hearing a bunch of public interest petitions, the High Court on Tuesday had noted that it was the worst time to take recourse to strike when the common man needs the service the most.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar pointed out that the High Court has also noted that people should not be put to touble. He said they will decide on their future course of action during May-end after the court hears the matter. “We are calling off the strike. Whatever commitment the government has made to us, we will take it up after a meeting, tentatively towards the end of May.’’ The transport employees had gone on strike in December last year too seeking fulfillment of several demands and the government has accepted most of them.

Revenue Loss April 7-21

KSRTC - Rs 122.50 crore

BMTC - Rs 45 crore

NWKRTC - Rs 57.50 crore

NEKRTC - Rs 62 crore

Approx total loss - Rs 287 crore