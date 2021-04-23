STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19 second wave leaves producers of famed Shahpur sarees staring at bleak future

Since the second wave of the pandemic erupted in the country, particularly in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the production of Shahpur sarees in Belagavi has fallen by more than 80 per cent

Published: 23rd April 2021 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

A weaver producing a saree on a powerloom at Khasbag

A weaver producing a saree on a powerloom at Khasbag. (Photo| EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After going through a crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, a large number of people in the unorganised sector are staring at a bleak future again. The powerloom sector which produces the famous Shahpur sarees in huge quantities in Belagavi has been badly hit by the ongoing lockdown or semi-lockdown in various parts of the country.

The emergence of the COVID-19 second wave in the country and the subsequent lockdown of several places including markets in Mumbai and Delhi has taken its toll on Belagavi's traditional Shahpur saree industry.

According to a noted weaver Parashuram Dhage, who owns several powerlooms in Belagavi, the Centre's decision to export a major portion of yarn to other countries has severely affected the textile industry in the country.

"We need at least 4 lakh kg of yarn every day in Belagavi to produce 50,000 Shahpur sarees on powerlooms. A drastic rise of yarn price in the markets of Mumbai has put the weavers in a dilemma in Belagavi. The government should reduce the export of yarn and provide the same at lower rates to the local weavers," he said.

The weavers are also not getting the needed raw materials from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to produce sarees ever since the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic there.

Since the second wave erupted in the country, particularly in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the production of Shahpur sarees in Belagavi has fallen by more than 80 per cent. The lives of more than 2 lakh people including labourers, weavers and others depending on this saree industry in Belagavi is getting affected, Dhage says.

A large number of businessmen selling Shahpur sarees had to shut down their business due to the restrictions imposed on them by the state government from April 21 to May 4.

Several leaders including Belagavi MLAs Abhay Patil and Anil Benake have appealed to the government to help the local traders, especially the businessmen selling Shahpur sarees, by allowing at least a few hours to market their products. Patil highlighted the crisis which the weavers and saree businessmen in Belagavi were facing due to the weekend lockdowns and other restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.

A saree businessman, Pramod Deshpande, in Belagavi did not have any objection to shutting his business during the weekend lockdown but wanted the government to allow businessmen like him to open garment shops at least for a few hours on weekdays to sell the large stocks of the Shahpur sarees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Shahpur saree Belagavi
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp