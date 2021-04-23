STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t resort to stir, HC tells transport staff

The counsel for the employees union submitted that the strike was withdrawn with the court’s intervention, which asked staffers to resume bus operations.

Published: 23rd April 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to strike a balance between the employees of the state-run transport corporations and the government -- keeping in mind the suffering of people due to the strike, especially during the pandemic -- the Karnataka High Court asked the counsel for the KSRTC Employees League to get instructions to ensure that the staff do not take recourse to strike. The court also told the Advocate General to get a response from the government on whether the order to suspend staffers can be kept in abeyance for the timebeing, so that the issue can be resolved. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj sought response from them while adjourning hearing on PILs against the strike to Monday, to hear them specially in view of summer holiday which commences from April 26 for the courts. Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted the data of loss incurred to the state exchequer and the disciplinary proceedings initiated against the employees who went on strike without heeding to the government’s words. 

He also submitted that there were four registered unions not supporting the strike, but the one other union which was only registered recently went on strike and over 900 employees have been suspended.The counsel for the employees union submitted that the strike was withdrawn with the court’s intervention, which asked staffers to resume bus operations.

Comments

