STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govt lecturers hope for option to work from home

Lecturers have been given the work from home option because they are being exposed to the virus during their commute.

Published: 23rd April 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Representational Image. (File | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise, lecturers from State government universities are hoping to get some relief and work from home.As per university officials, although exams and classes have been put off, lecturers are required for additional duty such as information dissemination and vaccination drive. Lecturers are also needed to help with preparations for pedagogy during the second wave.

“As many as 52 of the permanent lecturers are aged over 45, and at least five have undergone treatment. Some principals are free to interpret the department rules about online classes. We have been asked to visit the college and sign and hold online classes from campus. Exams are not completed yet and the next semester is yet to begin. We are awaiting an option to work from home,” said a lecturer from a college affiliated to Kuvempu University.

Vice-Chancellor Veerabhadrappa told TNIE that lecturers are needed on campus for preparations and to help principals.“At least six lecturers have passed away due to Covid-19 since April 15. Work from home option is necessary. All but three of the state universities (a total of 12) have allowed their faculty members to work from home,” said Dr Narayan HG, general secretary, Government College Lecturers’ Association.
Bengaluru City University Vice-Chancellor Lingaraju told TNIE that lecturers are needed to play a bigger role in these difficult times, apart from teaching and learning.

A few universities such as BNU have allowed lecturers to work from home. Vice-Chancellor Kemparaju told TNIE that the fewer on campus the better. Lecturers have been given the work from home option because they are being exposed to the virus during their commute. VTU V-C Karisiddappa said as most exams, except for the first year students, are complete, lecturers are given work from home for higher semesters. 

Relief for women, specially abled

Now, specially challenged staff, including the visually and physically challenged, besides young and expecting mothers are exempted from coming to office. This is applicable for all secretariat employees working in Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and Legislators's Home. As per the circular issued by the assembly, all staff and officials working in various government departments (except essential services) are allowed to work with 50 per cent working staff. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
work from home lecturers COVID 19
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp