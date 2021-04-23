STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In one year, 10k Karnataka cops tested Covid positive

Police chief says at least 10% of entire force contracted coronavirus

Published: 23rd April 2021 05:27 AM

As of now, around 76,000 cops have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 46,000 the second dose | FILE

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since April last year, on an average 27 police personnel and Home Guards have tested positive every day, taking the count to 9,990, including 107 deaths.Though the State Government has vaccinated most of the personnel, the challenge is to cover their family members. Praveen Sood, Director General and Inspector General of Police, said that the vaccination drive among the personnel, who number around one lakh, is giving them protection.

Additional Director General of Police (Administration) MA Saleem said that in the first wave, 9,695 police personnel tested positive and in the second (since April 1, 2021), 295 are positive. Sood said that around 10 per cent of the entire police force has tested positive in the last one year.

“Unfortunately, we lost 1 per cent of our staff too. Many of them had comorbidities,” he said. The department has paid Rs 30 lakh as compensation to the families of each of the deceased and is also offering jobs to one member of the family on compassionate grounds, which is under various stages now.

Sood said that as of now, 76,000 police personnel have received their first dose of the vaccine and 46,000 the second dose. Some of them -- expecting mothers, new mothers and those with ailments – have not taken the vaccination. “We hope to cover all the personnel by April-end,” he added. He, however, said that the major challenge is to cover all the family members which they expect to do by May-end.

In the last few weeks, of the 312 policemen who tested positive, over 95 per cent had taken the vaccine, while 294 are in home isolation. “Eighteen are in hospital, and of them, eight had not taken the vaccine at all, while seven are waiting for the second dose. Only three who have taken both doses are infected. We hope that they all will recover,’’ he said.

