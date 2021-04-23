STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Set up system for public complaints: HC

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while hearing a PIL by Letzkit Foundation. 

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of an increasing number of gatherings violating Covid norms, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to create a Grievance Redressal Mechanism to receive complaints from the general public and address them.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while hearing a PIL by Letzkit Foundation. The court directed the government to notify the mechanism within three days and give it wide publicity, adding that the authorities at the helm of affairs should abide by the norms, when a counsel of the petitioner drew the court’s attention on an official not wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, the State Government informed the court that the DG&IGP issued a circular to all police stations to strictly implement the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act to ensure Covid norms are followed, and a committee of senior police officials is constituted to ensure registration of FIR and to monitor investigation. 

The circular was issued in response to the directions issued by the court on April 15, 2021, as police personnel are reluctant to register FIRs against violators and to book offenders in cases involving political and religious leaders and celebrities. 

