Tejasvi Surya appeals for Remdesivir stocks for Karnataka, FM Sitharaman grants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union government on Thursday revised allocation of Remdesivir to Karnataka. Karnataka’s allocation for Remdesivir was increased by 25,000 vials a day after the state was provided with 25,352 vials. Earlier in the day, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya had requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to substantially increase the supply of Remdesivir to Karnataka.

In her tweet, Sitharaman said Tejasvi Surya spoke to her on the shortage of Remdesivir allocation to Karnataka, “Today an additional stock will be given and in the next few days further stocks will be sent.” In turn, Surya thanked Nirmala Sitharaman for protecting Karnataka’s interest and assisting Karnataka in this crucial hour.