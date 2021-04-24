CD gate: SIT halts probe due to rising Covid cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the CD-gate case has stopped its work temporarily, amidst the spurt in Covid cases in the city. Meanwhile, former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi also did not turn up for questioning, after he had tested positive, and discharged from the hospital two weeks ago.

A senior SIT officer said that Jarkiholi was supposed to appear before the team a week ago. But he did not turn up due to health issues and all officers are busy with Covid duties. “So we need more time to investigate the case, and we still have to gather more evidence related to the case. Many officials are not interested in the case, which is very complicated, while there is a lot of pressure from the government too,” he said.

Another officer said two teams were formed to track down two of the suspects, Naresh Gowda and Shravan, who are still at large. Once they will be taken into custody, further investigation will be done, and the woman purportedly seen in the video has also made several allegations against the SIT before the High Court, and “we do not want to reveal anymore details over the investigation”, he added.