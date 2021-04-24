Farming can go on through curfew: Minister BC Patil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the state government clamped weekend curfew from Friday night, Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil clarified that there are no restrictions on agricultural activities in the state during weekends. Farmers, however, are apprehensive about the impact of the Covid-19 curfew. They have urged the government to come to their rescue by fixing the minimum support price for fruits and vegetables, and procuring produce directly from farmers.

State officials should not stop any day-to-day agricultural activities or cause any inconvenience to farmers, Patil told reporters in Bengaluru.He said that it has come to his notice that some officials have seized agricultural implements, and this should not happen. Farmers must be allowed to transport agricultural or horticultural produce to markets, travel to fertiliser shops or Raita Samparka Kendras and take up any agricultural activities without any hindrance, he said.

“Officials from all departments must allow agricultural activities and not impose any restrictions on them. Farmers must follow Covid guidelines while taking up activities,” he added.Meanwhile, in a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kuruburu Shantakumar said the government must intervene to save farmers from the current crisis as there is a 60 per cent decline in the supply of fruit and vegetable supplies to other states.