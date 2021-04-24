STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Farming can go on through curfew: Minister BC Patil

State officials should not stop any day-to-day agricultural activities or cause any inconvenience to farmers, Patil told reporters in Bengaluru.

Published: 24th April 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the state government clamped weekend curfew from Friday night, Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil clarified that there are no restrictions on agricultural activities in the state during weekends. Farmers, however, are apprehensive about the impact of the Covid-19 curfew. They have urged the government to come to their rescue by fixing the minimum support price for fruits and vegetables, and procuring produce directly from farmers.

State officials should not stop any day-to-day agricultural activities or cause any inconvenience to farmers, Patil told reporters in Bengaluru.He said that it has come to his notice that some officials have seized agricultural implements, and this should not happen. Farmers must be allowed to transport agricultural or horticultural produce to markets, travel to fertiliser shops or Raita Samparka Kendras and take up any agricultural activities without any hindrance, he said.

“Officials from all departments must allow agricultural activities and not impose any restrictions on them. Farmers must follow Covid guidelines while taking up activities,” he added.Meanwhile, in a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kuruburu Shantakumar said the government must intervene to save farmers from the current crisis as there is a 60 per cent decline in the supply of fruit and vegetable supplies to other states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BC Patil Karnataka Farming COVID 19 COVID curfew
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp