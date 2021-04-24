STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FKCCI takes up lockdown issue, seeks relief measures

Though income is nil due to lack of business, most of the expenses of the establishment remain the same.

FKCCI president Perikal M Sundar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: FKCCI president Perikal Sundar on Friday took up the issue of closure of non-essential establishments with the State government, considering the lockdown is expected to remain in force for a long period.He wrote to Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar and spoke to the Karnataka government to say that industries should not be inconvenienced in any way. 

Former FKCCI president J Crasta said, “The two-day weekend closure will not really help. If they close down non-essentials, who will take care of workers from the non-essential sector? Let us learn lessons from nations like Taiwan, Japan, Israel and Korea which have been very sensible in containing the virus. We had election rallies going on till recently, and now suddenly they have decided to clamp down.’’ He asked why it not planned a little more in advance.     

FKCCI has held several rounds of meetings on the announcement of the sudden lockdown. Meanwhile, C Venkatesh, Secretary, Automobile Dealers’ Association, said, “As business will be hit due to the lockdown, some relaxation for payment of taxes should be given to traders. They play an instrumental role in GST revenue collection, but no special consideration was shown to them even during the previous lockdown.

Though income is nil due to lack of business, most of the expenses of the establishment remain the same. We find it very hard to pay salaries, rent, besides bills to government departments. We will be very grateful to the government if it considers these things and announces some compensation.’’

