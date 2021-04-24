Karnataka HC notice to govt on Covid vaccine for disabled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notice to the both the State and Central Governments on a PIL filed by Karnataka Rajya Vikalachetanara Rakshana Samithi, seeking directions for giving priority to persons with disabilities above the age of 18, irrespective of the nature of their disability, and their caregivers on a priority basis in the vaccination drive commencing from May 1.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj sought response from both governments, while posting the matter to April 26 to hear it at the special sitting.The petitioner stated that the Centre will launch the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination from May 1. However, no specific mention is made of special preference to persons with disabilities, though laws relating to them empower the government to protect their rights, it pleaded.

The petitioner further stated that persons with disabilities and their caregivers require vaccination at a priority level, as they may be unable to follow social distancing, wear masks or avoid contact due to their condition, and hence, they are at high risk. The only way to ensure that these persons are saved from the pandemic is to ensure that all of them are vaccinated, along with their caregivers, based on their UDID cards or certificates of disability. But excluding this category from the vaccination regime is arbitrary, the petitioner alleged, while praying the court to issues directions to the government to organise special camps at the district level under the supervision of the jurisdictional District Disability Welfare Officer to ensure vaccination on priority basis for the diabled and their caregivers from May 1.