KSRTC to ply on demand during weekend curfew

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the weekend curfew imposed in the state to contain the spread of Covid, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stated that their services will be available only depending on the demand.

“The Government of Karnataka has imposed curfew during the weekends, from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am to curb the spread of the virus. During this period, KSRTC buses will be operated based on traffic density and need only. Passengers are requested to compulsorily follow Covid-19 guidelines while travelling,” an official statement said.

Meanwhile, the BMTC has stated that they will operate 450-500 essential ordinary services during the weekend curfew for the benefit of employees working in permitted industries and government offices. Besides, it will operate Vayu Vajra services for the movement of the public to and from airports.

The number of people travelling in buses is restricted to 50% of the seating capacity while crew and passengers are advised to follow Covid-19 guidelines compulsorily.

Metro services suspended for two weekends

Bengaluru: In light of the curfew announced by the state government, Bengaluru Metro has cancelled their services for the next two weekends. The last train of the regular daily service will be curtailed by 90 minutes from Monday to Friday up to May 4. An official release said, “On Saturdays and Sundays, Metro services shall be cancelled for the whole day in view of the weekend curfew.” Beginning Monday (Apr 16), trains will commence as usual at 7 am (the norm since operations restarted since September 7, 2020 after closure due to the pandemic). However, the last service from the terminal stations of Baiyappanahalli, Mysuru Road, Nagasandra and Silk Institute would be 7.30 pm.”