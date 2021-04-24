STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KSRTC to ply on demand during weekend curfew

48 Vayu Vajras available for airport travellers

Published: 24th April 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

As the state is to undergo a weekend lockdown, passengers can be seen crowding inside a BMTC bus on Friday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the weekend curfew imposed in the state to contain the spread of Covid, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stated that their services will be available only depending on the demand.

“The Government of Karnataka has imposed curfew during the weekends, from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am to curb the spread of the virus. During this period, KSRTC buses will be operated based on traffic density and need only. Passengers are requested to compulsorily follow Covid-19 guidelines while travelling,” an official statement said.

Meanwhile, the BMTC has stated that they will operate 450-500 essential ordinary services during the weekend curfew for the benefit of employees working in permitted industries and government offices. Besides, it will operate Vayu Vajra services for the movement of the public to and from airports.

The number of people travelling in buses is restricted to 50% of the seating capacity while crew and passengers are advised to follow Covid-19 guidelines compulsorily.

Metro services suspended for two weekends

Bengaluru: In light of the curfew announced by the state government, Bengaluru Metro has cancelled their services for the next two weekends. The last train of the regular daily service will be curtailed by 90 minutes from Monday to Friday up to May 4. An official release said, “On Saturdays and Sundays, Metro services shall be cancelled for the whole day in view of the weekend curfew.” Beginning Monday (Apr 16), trains will commence as usual at 7 am (the norm since operations restarted since September 7, 2020 after closure due to the pandemic). However, the last service from the terminal stations of Baiyappanahalli, Mysuru Road, Nagasandra and Silk Institute would be 7.30 pm.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
weekend curfew KSRTC COVID 19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp