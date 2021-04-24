STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need 1,471 tons of oxygen, getting only 300: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

State seeks 2 lakh doses of Remdesivir; plans to add 2,000 modular makeshift ICU beds.

Published: 24th April 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Under pressure due to the mammoth surge in Covid-19 numbers, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday demanded immediate additional supply of oxygen and Remdesivir from the Union Government. Speaking at the meeting of Chief Ministers of high-case load states, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yediyurappa said that 500 tons of oxygen were used in Karnataka on Thursday alone and pointed out that as per estimates, the state will need 1,142 tons of oxygen from April 25. 

“Going by the number of cases, Karnataka will need 1,471 tons of oxygen each day after April 30. The Union Government has allocated only 300 tons for Karnataka. If this situation continues, many healthcare centres will have to be shut down,” Yediyurappa warned, urging the Centre to increase oxygen supply to Karnataka immediately. The CM’s firm demand came even as Prime Minister Modi asked state governments to carry out oxygen audits to check pilferage and wastage. 

Perhaps for the first time since the pandemic broke out, Karnataka has strongly urged for immediate relief from the Centre, instead of submitting its request and appealing for help at the earliest. The Union Government increased oxygen quota for various states on Thursday, but Karnataka did not figure in the list. Yediyurappa also requested for an additional two lakh doses of Remdesivir from the PM. 

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that Karnataka was looking to import Remdesivir directly from the international market, but will need the Centre’s approval for the same. “In the next 15 days we will set up 2,000 makeshift modular ICU beds and 800-1,000 of them will have ventilator facility,” he added.

