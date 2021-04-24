Shivamogga: Hospital bhumi puja done, without mask or distance

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Even though all social, political and other gatherings are prohibited as per the new guidelines to contain Covid-19 transmission in the state, a formal ‘Bhoomi Pooja’ programme was organised to launch the construction of a 100-bedded Karnataka State ESIC Hospital at Ragigudda in the city on Friday.

RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa, MP B Y Raghavendra and some legislators took part in the programme. However, officials clarified that the people’s representatives were invited to follow the protocol but a large gathering of people was avoided.

However, an official invitation card had asked all people’s representatives, corporators, leaders of trade unions and labourers to attend the event. However, only a few people took part but social distancing went for a toss. Official sources clarified that the programme was organised by avoiding a large gathering of people. Since it was the construction of a hospital, the programme was organised. However, the new guidelines to contain Covid-19 transmission in the State prohibits all social, political and other gatherings - except weddings.

Hospital to benefit lakhs of people: MP

Speaking on the occasion, MP Raghavendra said that the hospital will benefit lakhs of labourers and other families from Shivamogga and neighbouring districts. “The project was pending due to Covid-19 situation. The building will be constructed in the next two years. As many as four to five big industries are expected to start in the district. Action has been taken to revive VISL and Mysore Paper Mills in Bhadravathi,” he said.

Eshwarappa said the government has walked the talk in sanctioning the ESIC hospital for Shivamogga. Several such projects have been taken up across the state, he said. MLC Rudre Gowda, MLA K B Ashok Naik, Karnataka Arya Vaishya Development Corporation chairman D S Arun and others took part in the programme.