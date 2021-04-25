STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lone Covid-19 hospital in Karnataka's Madikeri functions efficiently despite staff crunch

According to sources, more number of patients are reportedly coming to the hospital from neighbouring district including places like Sulia.

Published: 25th April 2021 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen supply unit at COVID-19 hospital in Madikeri.

Oxygen supply unit at COVID-19 hospital in Madikeri. (Photo | Express)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Government Covid-19 Hospital in Kodagu, which is the only hospital treating coronavirus patients in the district, is efficiently handling the pandemic despite a spike in cases and shortage of staff. 

Nearly 2,000 swab samples are being collected daily at the lone Covid-19 testing lab of the district.

According to sources, more number of patients are reportedly coming to the hospital from neighbouring district including places like Sulia.

A video alleging mismanagement at the Covid Hospital went viral recently, causing fear among many residents. The person recording the video alleged that the Covid hospital in Madikeri did not have enough beds and four persons were made to share a single bed at the centre. 

Nevertheless, this allegation is far from the truth as one of the doctors working at the Hospital clarified, "once a patient tests positive, they will have to undergo many other tests including CT Scan. While the Hospital is equipped with a CT Scan facility, the center is not appointed with a radiologist. Hence, there is a minor delay in availing the CT Scan report as they are availed from a private hospital in Mysuru. Hence, patients are required to wait for nearly two hours at the hospital wards equipped with beds during the waiting period."

However, this issue was wrongly publicised by a patient who alleged that three to four patients share a bed, while they were just waiting inside a ward for their CT Scan report. 

"The Covid Hospital is equipped with 150 beds attached with the oxygen supply facility. An additional 100 beds equipped with oxygen supply will be operational from Monday. A total of 13,000 liters of oxygen is available at the hospital and the same will be refilled once in 12 to 15 days," confirmed Dr Kariappa, dean of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences. He, however, said that there is a shortage of staff at the hospital. 

The existing staff and doctors are working overtime to ensure efficient treatment and consultation to the patients. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 in India
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp