Lone Covid-19 hospital in Karnataka's Madikeri functions efficiently despite staff crunch

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Government Covid-19 Hospital in Kodagu, which is the only hospital treating coronavirus patients in the district, is efficiently handling the pandemic despite a spike in cases and shortage of staff.

Nearly 2,000 swab samples are being collected daily at the lone Covid-19 testing lab of the district.

According to sources, more number of patients are reportedly coming to the hospital from neighbouring district including places like Sulia.

A video alleging mismanagement at the Covid Hospital went viral recently, causing fear among many residents. The person recording the video alleged that the Covid hospital in Madikeri did not have enough beds and four persons were made to share a single bed at the centre.

Nevertheless, this allegation is far from the truth as one of the doctors working at the Hospital clarified, "once a patient tests positive, they will have to undergo many other tests including CT Scan. While the Hospital is equipped with a CT Scan facility, the center is not appointed with a radiologist. Hence, there is a minor delay in availing the CT Scan report as they are availed from a private hospital in Mysuru. Hence, patients are required to wait for nearly two hours at the hospital wards equipped with beds during the waiting period."

However, this issue was wrongly publicised by a patient who alleged that three to four patients share a bed, while they were just waiting inside a ward for their CT Scan report.

"The Covid Hospital is equipped with 150 beds attached with the oxygen supply facility. An additional 100 beds equipped with oxygen supply will be operational from Monday. A total of 13,000 liters of oxygen is available at the hospital and the same will be refilled once in 12 to 15 days," confirmed Dr Kariappa, dean of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences. He, however, said that there is a shortage of staff at the hospital.

The existing staff and doctors are working overtime to ensure efficient treatment and consultation to the patients.