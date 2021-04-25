Set up SIT to probe child trafficking: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said that the State Government will have to constitute the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe child trafficking in the city, and take a stand on the recommendations made by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) in relation to 720 vulnerable children, who have been forced to sell things at traffic junctions and indulge in beggary in the city.

Directing the government to take action against unregistered child care institutes, including 56 such centres mentioned by KSLSA in its report submitted to the court, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj said that after constitution of the SIT, the court is proposed to issue directions for detailed investigation.

The court was responding to a PIL filed by Letzkit Foundation, seeking directions to rehabilitate the children who are forced to sell things at traffic junctions and on streets in the city. The court directed that the constitution of the SIT be considered in view of crimes registered in Basavanagudi, Chamarajpet and Vijayanagar police station limits, and the correspondence made by the member secretary of KSLSA with his counterpart in Bhopal in relation to child trafficking.

Noting that the data of vulnerable children, which was part of the report, affects the conscience of the court and it is an eye-opener for the protection child rights, the court stressed the need to revamp all institutions under the Juvenile Justice Act by providing the necessary infrastructure. The State Government and BBMP should file an affidavit on compliance of directions issued by the court and steps taken for the education of those vulnerable children, by May 27, 2021, it ordered.

According to the survey conducted between March 1 and 31, 2021, by KSLSA, 720 vulnerable children in the age group of 1-17 years were found at over 400 hotspots in the eight zones of Bengaluru City. They have been classified into six categories -- out of the 720 children, 52 indulged in begging, 219 were hawking, 337 children were required to work as child labour, family business or construction work, 9 as begging for being disabled, 76 infants were carried around by mothers and caretakers, either for begging or hawking. In the sixth category, it was found that a mafia was forcing 27 children into begging or hawking. The KSLSA in its report stated that chances of a childtrafficking mafia being involved cannot be rule out, while no action has been taken though an incident was brought to the notice of DCP (Crime-1).

KSLSA panel to oversee pandemic scene in B’luru

Meanwhile, the KSLSA has constituted a high-level committee headed by Justice A N Venugopala Gowda, former judge of the Karnataka High Court, to oversee the Covid-19 situation in the city. Acting swiftly, the committee headed by Justice Gowda and member secretary of KSLSA, Shashidhar Shetty, on Saturday visited three hospitals, including Jayanagar Government Hospital and two private hospitals, in the city.

During the visit, the committee found the acute shortage of oxygen, Remdevisir and non-availability of beds. The Nodal Officers appointed by the BBMP were said to be unreachable and necessary instructions were given to the authorities concerned. The committee will hold frequent meetings to monitor the situation, sources said.