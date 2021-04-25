STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Udupi DC slammed for not wearing mask at private event

The DC stays in Brahmagiri area, while Kumarachandra’s official residence, where the ceremony was held, too is close by.

A photograph of Udupi DC G Jagadish (second from left) attending the mehndi ceremony without a mask on Friday evening has gone viral on social media

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadish, who is at the forefront of fighting Covid and imposing pandemic-related norms across the district, is in the soup for posing for a photograph without the mask at the mehndi programme of Udupi district Additional Superintendent of Police Kumarachandra’s daughter, here on Friday evening.

In a photograph that has gone viral, Jagadish and Kumarachandra are seen posing for the photograph without masks. Social media platforms slammed the two top officials of the district for this obvious folly.
Sources said that the DC arrived for the function around 8.40 pm and stayed for 10 minutes. When he went to wish the bride, as per the request of the photographer, the DC, Additional SP and others removed their masks and posed for the picture.

Social activist Prakash Malpe wondered how two top officials of the district could be so negligent, while people across the district were covering their faces and maintaining social distance. “Will Covid not spread at events organised by government officials,” he put the poser, dripping with sarcasm.

Kumarachandra said,“We were just 15 members throughout the programme and the Deputy Commissioner came in for a few minutes to wish my daughter as we are neighbours. Covid-19 norms were followed.” 
Jagadish said masks were removed by them just to pose for a photograph.

