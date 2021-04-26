Give COVID jabs to all for free, says Opposition as Karnataka government eyes options

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With about 17 states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, announcing free vaccines for all its citizens aged above 18, the Opposition in Karnataka has urged the government to follow suit.

While the Karnataka Government has placed an order for one crore doses on Covishield vaccines at a cost of Rs 400 crore to vaccinate those above the age of 18 in the first phase, no decision has been taken on whether it will be administered free of cost or whether it will be subsidised for the citizens. A discussion on this issue is expected to be taken during the Cabinet meeting on Monday where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will also review the Covid-19 situation and the need for enforcing more restrictions.

Leaders of the Congress party, meanwhile, have demanded that vaccines be given free of cost to citizens of all ages. “India is probably the only country which is discussing vaccine prices, when it’s being given for free across the world. Why has Karnataka govt still not announced FREE VACCINATION for all? I demand that free vaccines be given to all citizens & a roll-out plan be shared ASAP,” asked Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar. His demand for free vaccine resonated with netizens as well.

Final decision expected in cabinet meet

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, too said high prices of vaccines was becoming a barrier. “Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated, the BJP government at the Centre has created a barrier by increasing the prices of vaccines. (PM) Narendra Modi, instead of PR events like ‘Tika Utsav’, ensure free Covid- 19 vaccination to everyone,” he tweeted.

Sources said the state is considering free vaccination for all. Given the financial burden it may have, suggestions on offering free vaccinations to economically weaker sections and subsidising it for others have also been made. A final decision is expected during Monday’s cabinet meeting.