CBI charge-sheets former Congress minister in Karnataka Roshan Baig in IMA scam

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before the designated court for CBI cases in Bengaluru against former Congress minister R Roshan Baig, his firm Danish Publications, managing director of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan and other directors of the company in the multi crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

According to the CBI, Baig had allegedly “received several crores of rupees from the IMA funds for election expenditure. He was also utilising the said funds for the day-to-day expenditure including salaries of employees of his firm Danish Publications. He spent the funds for various social and cultural activities in his constituency to increase his popularity,” said the CBI spokesperson.

The IMA had raised illegal funds of around Rs 4000 crore through unauthorised deposits from around one lakh gullible investors, said the CBI. “That money was diverted to Baig so that the IMA could continue it's illegal activities,” it alleged.

The central anti-corruption agency had registered four cases in the IMA scam and filed three charge sheets and three supplementary charge sheets against 33 accused including Mansoor Khan, other directors, several private persons, some revenue and police officials.

“The IMA had raised unauthorised deposits and had cheated the public by failing to repay the principal as well as the promised returns. These funds were allegedly diverted for acquiring properties, paying bribe to some government officials. Several IMA properties have been identified and attached under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPIDFE) Act, 2004 by the Competent Authority,” added the CBI.