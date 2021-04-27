Experts welcome Covid curfew in Karnataka, call it’s necessary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ‘Covid curfew’, as the government is terming the present 14-day lockdown, has been welcomed by doctors and experts. They too do not want to call it a lockdown, but instead termed it ‘government-enforced social distancing’. A member of the Technical Advisory Committee said, “It is a government-enforced social distancing, which people and even politicians failed to adhere to. Finally, the advice of the committee has been implemented.

We are glad that the government did not wait for another peak before putting its foot down. Now, we pray that the government does not relax norms for some sections, as it will fail its purpose.” Dr Vishal Rao U S, Dean, Centre of Academics and Research, HCG Cancer Centre, and member of expert committee – Covid task force, Government of India, said, “A lockdown is a method to slow down the spread of the virus, break the chain and prepare.

The spread of the virus is already ahead of preparedness and we require more oxygen and beds. With this lockdown, the pressure on hospitals will ease as it will ensure the highest form of social distancing.” Dr K Bhujang Shetty, CMD, Narayana Nethralaya, said the 14-day restriction is ideal. It is better than the halfhearted weekend and night curfew. “We are in a desperate situation. We all should cooperate with the government and each other to control the spread.

Beds, doctors and nurses cannot be created overnight,” he added. Dr Govindaiah Yatish, electpresident, Phana, said that it is good to have a two-week lockdown and then review the situation for two more weeks. But some were critical of the move. Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya, a community health expert, said that it is counterproductive and that he had written to the cCM against it. “We need to have innovative solutions for new problems. Covid also spreads in households.

If the lockdown is to prevent people from meeting each other, facilities should be created to stay away from each other. During a lockdown, people will crowd in houses and neighbourhoods. There will also be crowding at markets as they are open only between 6 am and 10 am. If you want to ensure social distancing, increase time of purchase from 6 am to midnight, run more buses, double the number of shops and enforce protocols like wearing masks,” he said.