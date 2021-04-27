Foreigners stuck in Gokarna seek Covid vaccine

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Foreigners, stuck at Gokarna because of the present Covid situation, have appealed to the State Government to vaccinate them, but their plea has not been heeded to. Around 130 foreigners are stranded here, the tourist and religious destination. After the vaccination drive began in the country, they have been visiting the local government hospitals frequently demanding they be vaccinated too. But the government has not responded to their request, said a senior health official at Kumta.

“They came here as visitors and decided to stay at Gokarna after the pandemic broke out. They have tried to get themselves vaccinated, and gone to district hospitals and approached every single officer for vaccination, but in vain,” said Bharath Kumar, a resident.

Many of them are ready to pay for the vaccination, and approached private hospitals. But they were told that there were no directions from the government. Most of these foreigners are at homestays in the holy town and some are trying their hand at farming and vegetable cultivation to while away their time.

Officials in Karwar said that there has been an order from the government to vaccinate people working at several embassies and international agencies, but there has been no specific order on vaccinating foreign nationals stuck in the country.