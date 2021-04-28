Congress to set up Covid war room, helpline to assist needy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid-19 cases surging, especially in Bengaluru, the AICC has tasked the Karnataka Congress to come up with a comprehensive plan to help people during the pandemic. At a virtual meeting of senior leaders of the Karnataka Congress with AICC General Secretary in-charge Randeep Surjewala, state leaders were asked to organise, coordinate and mobilise all resources towards helping citizens during the pandemic, apart from building pressure on the government on vaccination, economic assistance and medical infrastructure fronts.

Surjewala, who chaired the meeting with senior Congress leaders, including KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and others, asked for a comprehensive plan to be implemented to help citizens in times of need. “A 24/7 helpline and war room should be set up to assist citizens with telemedicine, consultation, food delivery, source leads for hospital beds, medication, oxygen supply etc. We have to use our cadres at the district, taluk and village levels to reach out to those in need,” Surjewala is said to have told Congress leaders.

The Congress also decided to urge the State government to announce an economic relief package for those affected by the 14-day ‘corona curfew’. “The State government has shut down all businesses for 14 days, and labourers are already leaving Bengaluru. The government -- Centre and State -- have to provide an economic relief package or compensation to people whose livelihoods have been adversely impacted in the second wave,” Siddaramaiah said, soon after the video conference with Surjewala.

The KPCC headquarters in Bengaluru already has a helpline set up by the doctors’ wing of the party, and is reaching out to citizens with teleconsultation and online monitoring of those with mild and moderate symptoms. “The government has stalled our orders placed for medicines. It may take up to 15 days to incorporate all the suggestions given by Surjewala. Now is not the time to protest but help people who have been denied help from the government,” Shivakumar said.