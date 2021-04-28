STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Four-time Belagavi MP SB Sidnal passes away, aged 86

Several noted politicians, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, have condoled his demise.

Published: 28th April 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

SB Sidnal | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Four-time Member of Parliament from Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and veteran politician SB Sidnal passed away at the age of 86 at his residence in Belagavi on Tuesday. A large number of people and politicians attended his funeral, held at his Sidnal Farms at Sanikop, near Bailhongal, in the evening.

Sidnal hailed from a family of freedom fighters, with some of them taking part in major freedom movements in the early 1940s. His father, Basappa Sidnal, was a freedom fighter, while his maternal uncle Chennappa Wali had taken part in historic freedom movements. Wali was also MLA of the earlier Sampgaon assembly segment in Belagavi district.

Sidnal was a close associate of late B Shankaranand, former Union Minister, and had successfully contested four Lok Sabha elections, starting from 1980. He could not stretch his political success much longer and eventually lost his fifth Lok Sabha election from Belagavi.

A lawyer, Sidnal switched to the Janata Dal after he was repeatedly snubbed by the Congress, but could not settle into the Dal, then headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. Even as his political downfall had already begun after his fifth LS loss, Sidnal decided to join Kannada Nadu Party, a political party floated by former MP Vijay Sankeshwar, about 15 years ago.

Although Sidnal and his sons, Shivakant and Shashikant, contested assembly elections as representatives of Kannada Nadu Party, none could make an impact, and ended up losing. A popular leader in the 80s and 90s, Sidnal could not take up any significant projects or works for the overall development of Belagavi, then a neglected region of the State.

CM condoles demise

Several noted politicians, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, have condoled his demise. In his message, Yediyurappa called him a simple, straightforward, disciplined and honest politician who was able to become MP four times, back to back. “May God rest his soul in peace and give enough strength to his family members and followers to bear the loss they suffered,’’ Chief Minister Yediyurappa said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency Belagavi SB Sidnal
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp