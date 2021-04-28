STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land to JSW Steel: HDK wants BJP to explain change in stand

Kumaraswamy accused the BJP leaders of opposing his government’s decision for the sake of opposition.

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday urged ruling BJP leaders to explain the reasons for changing their stand on the sale of 3,667 acres of land in Ballari to JSW Steel Limited.“When the JDS-Congress coalition government had taken the same decision, the BJP, then in the opposition, had staged protests in Vidhana Soudha and outside. They accused the coalition government of taking kickbacks, but now they have changed their stand and decided to sell the land,” the former CM and JDS leader said.

The state cabinet on Monday decided to sell 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel Limited. The government defended its decision, saying it was essential to encourage industries in the state, and the company had fulfilled terms of agreement at the end of the lease-cum-sale period.Kumaraswamy accused the BJP leaders of opposing his government’s decision for the sake of opposition.

As per law, lease-cum-sale land has to be given to the company concerned, and the coalition government was following rules, but the BJP had turned it into a big issue and the process was stopped till doubts were cleared, he said.

The JDS leader asked minister Anand Singh and senior Congress leader HK Patil to explain their stand as they had opposed this decision. “Patil, who was part of the coalition government, had opposed our government’s decision and even released documents. Who is stopping him from releasing those documents now?” he questioned.

