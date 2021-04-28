Libraries dept to donate over 8,000 books to Syed Issaq

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Support continues to pour in for Syed Issaq, who vowed to rebuild his library from scratch after it was gutted recently in Mysuru. Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that the public libraries department will donate 8,243 books to Syed Issaq.

He said directions were given to the director of public libraries to provide the necessary support to Issaq after reading news about the library in Mysuru being burnt down. “A proposal was also sent to Rajaram Mohan Roy Library Prathisthana, seeking its help in rebuilding the library,” he said.

Meanwhile, department officials in the district said that rebuilding of the library has been postponed due to the Covid-19 curfew, and the date will be announced shortly.