Re-tamed elephant Kusha to be radio-collared and released into Karnataka forest soon

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Dubare Elephant Camp resident Kusha will be radio-collared and released back into the forest soon. The decision was taken by the state forest minister Aravind Limbavali at a meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Kusha had been captured in Chettalli limits of Kodagu nearly three years ago after causing damage to crops and properties. However, Kusha escaped from captivity in March 2020. The bull elephant was finally recaptured in March this year.

Following a gap in training for a year, Kusha had to be re-tamed and had been put inside a kraal. Kusha was also chained as forest officials feared that he would escape again.

Nevertheless, animal activist and MP Maneka Gandhi learnt about Kusha’s story and pressurized the authorities for his release as the elephant had not harmed any human. She alleged that the forest officials in Dubare Camp were ill-treating Kusha and demanded its release.

A meeting in this regard was headed by forest minister Aravind Limbavali and a decision to release Kusha back to forest after installing a radio collar has been taken.