Stay safe… Wear mask at home too: Experts

Published: 28th April 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

A girl wearing a protective mask walks near the India Gate, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now a mask is compulsory, not just outdoors but indoors too. The Union Health Department has issued the direction, which has been supported by doctors and medical experts saying it is required to contain the rising number of Covid cases.“There are many instances of a family member testing positive and infecting all the others and some have turned critical too. To ensure that no such cases are reported, everyone in a family should wear masks,” said a government doctor.

Dr Shobha Prakash, Secretary, Private Hospitals And Nurses Association (PHANA), said that a debate is still on whether the virus spreads through water droplets and is airborne. As a precautionary measure, everyone has been advised to wear masks even at home. “Even if there are just two to three people in a family, they should wear masks. No one has to come and check whether the mask rule is being followed. It should be self-imposed. The cases are high as there was no self-discipline,” she said.

Dr Giridhar Babu from IIPH said the Central Government had made it clear that if someone is positive and is under home quarantine, other members of the family too should wear masks. Family members who go out to work, travel or make regular purchases should wear masks regularly. This would prevent them from spreading the virus to other family members, he added.

Another expert said that as there is no restriction on the movement of maids and others in apartment complexes or gated communities, everyone should wear a mask at home. The expert said, “Family members, including children, who interact and play with others, could be asymptomatic carriers of the virus, putting elders in the family at risk. There have been many such instances. There is no harm in following Covid-appropriate behaviour at home.”

