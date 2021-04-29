Kalaburagi MP rushes Remdesivir vials to his district

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Kalaburagi MP Dr Umesh Jadhav has set an example of how a public representative should respond to people’s urgent needs by rushing to the Drug Control headquarters in Bengaluru in the early hours of Wednesday, 1am to be precise, to ferry Remdesivir vials to Kalaburagi. He took a 9.30am flight to Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday night, the Assistant Drug Controller of Kalaburagi called the MP over phone and informed him about the non-availability of Remdesivir vials in his constituency, and the people’s anxiety over its scarcity. Jadhav rushed to the Drug Control HQ, spoke to the Deputy Drug Controller and requested him to hand over the required quantum of Remdesivir vials to him so that he could take them along with him on the first flight out to Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

He said that if officials followed routine procedure, the vials would reach Kalaburagi only on Thursday, delaying treatment. The officials handed over 350 vials of Remdesivir to Jadhav, who flew out in the morning, and handed them over to the Assistant Drug Controller, who reached Kalaburagi airport to collect them. Officials in Bengaluru told Jadhav that they would be dispatching another 450 vials of Remdesivir to Kalaburagi on Wednesday evening.

