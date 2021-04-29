STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kodagu records COVID-19 positivity rate of 22.4 per cent, highest in Karnataka

Kodagu recorded a total of 436 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The district has 3,266 active cases and the toll increased to 102 after six deaths were reported in 24 hours.

Published: 29th April 2021 06:38 PM

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kodagu topped the state table in the COVID positivity rate at 22.4% on Thursday. While the district was reporting fresh COVID cases in single digits during the first three weeks of April, on an average it has recorded 357 cases daily for the past nine days, with the highest single-day spike being 548 cases on April 24.

On April 1, Kodagu had 73 active COVID-19 cases and the death toll then stood at 83. However, the district saw a spike in cases from April 21.

A total of 433 areas across the district have been marked as containment zones.

“The swab testing rate in the district has increased drastically and we are on an average conducting 1600 tests every day -- this includes RTPCR and Rapid Antigen tests. Further, SAARI cases and primary contacts of positive cases are increasingly being tested,” confirmed Dr Mohan, District Health Officer. 

Meanwhile, statistics also reveal that the majority of primary contacts are testing positive and the entire family is testing positive after one of them acts as the carrier of the virus.

Following the drastic increase in the number of positive cases, the district administration is now drawing up plans to set up an alternate COVID hospital with the oxygen supply facility. DC Charulata Somal has ordered the establishment of a COVID unit with oxygen supply facility at Virajpet Community Hospital and this is likely to start functioning shortly.  

