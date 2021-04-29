Mysuru: Hospitals send kin of patients to get Remdesivir

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: On a day when Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar claimed that there was no shortage of Remdesivir in the state, relatives of forty-year-old Siddanayaka, who is undergoing Covid treatment at the Chamarajanagar district hospital, had to call off their frantic search for the drug unable to pay the exorbitant price for it in the black market.

Amid claims by authorities, families of patients, including those from economically weaker backgrounds, are being made to search for the drug citing lack of stock. “Doctors said it is crucial for his recovery, but from yesterday we have been searching for it. Today we lost all hope,” said Siddanayaka’s wife.