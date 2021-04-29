STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Remdesivir vanishes off shelf, Karnataka govt helplines fail to assist patients

“After using my contacts, I got my mother admitted to a reputed hospital in Bengaluru. But now, the hospital is making me run around for Remdesivir.

Published: 29th April 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

85-year-old Sharadha Bhai arrives at the Government Primary Hospital in Kengeri, Bengaluru, to get the Covid vaccination on Wednesday | VINOD KUMAR T

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “After using my contacts, I got my mother admitted to a reputed hospital in Bengaluru. But now, the hospital is making me run around for Remdesivir. The numbers given to source the drug are of no use,” said Rajeev M, who has got his mother admitted to a private hospital.

“It is not just me, even hospitals are helpless. They asked me to get the shot from outside as their pharmacy does not have it. I don’t know who to call and where to go as none of the numbers work,” he pleaded.

“There is no news from the drug controller as to when the vials will be released to hospitals. We are also waiting and when there is a requirement we ask patients to arrange for it,” said a superintendent of a reputed private hospital. Not just 108 or 1912, patients’ attendants are not getting any response from any of the numbers given to contact the Drug Controller and the office of the Drug Controller of India. There is no response on Deputy Drugs Controller-1 Kempaiah’s numbers 7019861430 and 9035796385, the drug controller’s helplines 8951755722, 9448478874 or 080-22262846.

But a government official said, “Remdisivir doses are released as and when the situation arises and there is nothing to worry.” He did not, however, know how many doses of the drug were in stock with the DGCI and how many doses are released to hospitals every day.

An expert, working closely with the State Government, said, “If there is no Remdesivir, one need not worry. It is not a 100 per cent cure. Hospitals are giving it as they too are not sure which drug to give to save patients. They are giving it confidently as it does not have any side-effects,” the expert said.

In fact, the World Health Organisation has not recommended it outside clinical trials. “Because of their helplessness, the doctors are creating a panic among family members of Covid patients. It still cannot be concluded whether it is the only drug that can save lives. If the drug controller is not responding, let it be. Hospitals will get the drug when the supply comes and other medicine combinations will be used for treatment in the meantime,” the expert added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir COVID 19 COVID drug Karnataka
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp