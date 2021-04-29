Remdesivir vanishes off shelf, Karnataka govt helplines fail to assist patients

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “After using my contacts, I got my mother admitted to a reputed hospital in Bengaluru. But now, the hospital is making me run around for Remdesivir. The numbers given to source the drug are of no use,” said Rajeev M, who has got his mother admitted to a private hospital.

“It is not just me, even hospitals are helpless. They asked me to get the shot from outside as their pharmacy does not have it. I don’t know who to call and where to go as none of the numbers work,” he pleaded.

“There is no news from the drug controller as to when the vials will be released to hospitals. We are also waiting and when there is a requirement we ask patients to arrange for it,” said a superintendent of a reputed private hospital. Not just 108 or 1912, patients’ attendants are not getting any response from any of the numbers given to contact the Drug Controller and the office of the Drug Controller of India. There is no response on Deputy Drugs Controller-1 Kempaiah’s numbers 7019861430 and 9035796385, the drug controller’s helplines 8951755722, 9448478874 or 080-22262846.

But a government official said, “Remdisivir doses are released as and when the situation arises and there is nothing to worry.” He did not, however, know how many doses of the drug were in stock with the DGCI and how many doses are released to hospitals every day.

An expert, working closely with the State Government, said, “If there is no Remdesivir, one need not worry. It is not a 100 per cent cure. Hospitals are giving it as they too are not sure which drug to give to save patients. They are giving it confidently as it does not have any side-effects,” the expert said.

In fact, the World Health Organisation has not recommended it outside clinical trials. “Because of their helplessness, the doctors are creating a panic among family members of Covid patients. It still cannot be concluded whether it is the only drug that can save lives. If the drug controller is not responding, let it be. Hospitals will get the drug when the supply comes and other medicine combinations will be used for treatment in the meantime,” the expert added.