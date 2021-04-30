Ask Centre to up cap on oxygen: Karnataka HC tells state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to write to the Union Government, seeking enhancement of cap on allocation of oxygen and Remdesivir to the state, estimating the projected demand in view of the surge in Covid cases in Karnataka.

Directing the state to estimate the quantum of Remdesivir required from public hospitals and patients admitted in 50 per cent of the beds at private hospitals, and submit the requisition to the Centre to increase the outer limit of allocation within two days, the court directed the latter to decide immediately on receiving the requisition.

Similarly, directing the state to submit the representation setting out estimated oxygen required for seven days to the Centre, the court directed the latter to take a decision on considering it. At the same time, the court directed the State Government to submit the details of preparedness in terms of required medicine, beds and oxygen under the Disaster Management Act.

Passing the order during the special sitting held to hear PILs to address issues arising from the pandemic, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said all the authorities under the Disaster Management Act are under obligation to be in a state of preparedness and capacity-building to deal with the situation. If the state is unable to take steps for preparedness, it cannot be in a position to provide relief, the court opined.

Contact for Remdesivir

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi and Government Advocate Vikram Huilgol submitted that Remdesivir is not available in the open market. For public hospitals and patients admitted to private hospitals in the government quota, it is being supplied through Karnataka Medical Supplies Corporation Limited, they informed. In case patients at private hospitals need the drug, their relatives can contact Deputy Drugs Controller-1: Kempaiah Suresh. His phone numbers: 7019861430/9035796385, and email ID: kempaiahsuresh@gmail.com. Recording it, the court directed the state and BBMP to display the said details outside hospitals ro help patients’ relatives.