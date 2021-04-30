STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP wins Madikeri municipal council election with comfortable majority

The CMC election for 23 wards in Madikeri was held on April 27. The BJP won 16 seats, while the SDPI won five and the Congress and JD(S) won one each.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:59 PM

The winning BJP candidates at the counting centre (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The BJP has won the Madikeri City Municipal Council election with a comfortable majority. The counting of votes was carried out at St Joseph’s Convention School on Friday and was witnessed by a limited number of candidates and party workers.

The CMC election for 23 wards in Madikeri was held on April 27. The BJP won 16 seats, while the SDPI won five and the Congress and JD(S) won one each.

Meanwhile, following the increase in the number of COVID cases across the district and following orders from the Election Commission, only candidates and party workers who underwent Rapid Antigen Test and obtained negative COVID reports were allowed entry into the counting centre. Further, victory processions and huge gatherings were banned and the counting process witnessed closure before 10 am.

BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan expressed happiness over the result and said, “The people have opted for the BJP after witnessing the developmental works by the party at both the state and central level. Even new candidates from the party have won seats.”

Congress MLC Veena Achaiah stated that the party has learnt a lesson following the result. “We have failed in building the party. We did not give importance to new faces and there was lack of leadership. The party had established 13 committees across 13 wards and this turned out to be disastrous. We have learnt a lesson and we will work towards building a stronger party.” JD(S) party district president KM Ganesh expressed his doubts over the EVMs.

Comments

