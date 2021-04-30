STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress flays govt for cut in PDS rice

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress plans to launch a postcard campaign against the state government’s decision to cut the quantity of foodgrains under the public distribution system, from 5kg to 2kg.

Speaking to the media here, KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman criticised the government for reducing the quantity of rice from 5kg to 2kg. He said the Congress will gather public opinion against the government’s harsh decision, to draw the attention of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa through the postcard campaign.

Hitting out at Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti for asking farmers to “go die” for questioning the PDS cut, he said the CM and his cabinet colleagues have isolated themselves from the ground situation and many BJP leaders have moved to resorts and farmhouses.

Alleging that hospitals run by Congress leaders are denied medicines, he said in this hour of crisis, the BJP continues to play the politics of vengeance.

