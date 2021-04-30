Karnataka High Court rejects bail for conman Yuvaraj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court rejected the bail pleas of accused Yuvaraj, who allegedly cheated several educated persons, including former HC judge Justice BS Indrakala, after receiving Rs 8.50 crore by promising to get her the Governor’s post.

While dismissing the pleas recently in six different cases registered against accused Sevalal Sanganna Basava Swamiji alias Yuvaraj, who is a proclaimed offender, Justice K Natarajan observed that he has committed heinous offences of cheating educated people, as well as a retired judge of the High Court.

“It is unfortunate that the magistrate granted bail in the case where the accused received Rs 8.50 crore for securing the post of Governor. It is most unfortunate that the state has chosen not to file any application for cancellation of the bail granted by the magistrate. It is also most unfortunate that a former judge of the HC has paid the petitioner for securing the post of Governor, which not only lowered the prestige of a judge, but also the image of the Governor’s post,” the judge observed.



Further, he noted: “I am of the view that if this petitioner is granted bail, he will tamper with the prosecution’s witnesses, while committing similar offences is not ruled out. He is a very influential person and may threaten the witnesses and cause hurdle to the investigation. If he is granted bail, a wrong message will be sent out to society that a person having money can buy any post in government. Hence, he does not deserve grant of any bail.”

The judge noted that the accused is notorious and has so much influence with political parties, that he was cheating persons under the guise of providing them posts in government organisations and that too at the level of assuring them even the post of Governor. Such being the case, “I am of the view that the petitioner is not entitled for bail in all the petitions,” he said.

The Wilson Garden police have registered the complaint filed by Indrakala against Yuvaraj for having paid Rs 8.50 crore through RTGS for the post of Governor, in which the magistrate granted bail. The Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department are verifying the case for taking cognizance to investigate further.

The accused allegedly obtained crores of rupees from various persons, assuring them the post of Governor, Chairman of Central Silk Board, KSRTC, etc., as also settling real estate disputes. The investigation reveals that there were lot of filled-in-cheques of Rs 25 lakh, 30 lakh, 50 lakh, and blank cheques found in his possession. He also operated 18 bank accounts, and 11 accounts in his wife’s name.