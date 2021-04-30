Teachers on Covid duty seek health facilities

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government school teachers have requested the state to ensure proper healthcare facilities for those who have been deputed for Covid duties in the state. The demand comes in the wake of severe shortage of beds in hospitals. Teachers have been deputed with health department workers to trace positive patients as part of the response team, and ensure their care.

They visit Covid-affected localities, said Padmalatha G B, vice-president, Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association. “For an organisation that covers 1.68 lakh teachers, I have been receiving about five calls per day from teachers, seeking exemptions on grounds of medical condition, pregnancy, and age,” she added. Another government teacher Nagamma (name changed) from Chikkabal - lapur said that her colleague, who had both blood pressure and sugar condition, was asked to join Covid duty.

“What’s worse is that Class 10 teachers are also asked for Covid duties. Teachers are not given masks and sanitisers,” added Nagamma, a Class 10 teacher. She said that the deputy commissioner of the district was approached for exemptions to teachers who were more than five-month pregnant too.

The association has also sought that teachers be deputed for Covid duty in areas where they reside, as was done in the previous year. There is no transport to other areas, said Chandrashekar Nugli, general secretary, Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association (KSPSTA). The association has sought exemptions for teachers who are more than 55 years of age, and are being treated for terminal illness, and those who are pregnant and have young children at home, in addition to those who are physically challenged.