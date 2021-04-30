STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Teachers on Covid duty seek health facilities

Government school teachers have requested the state to ensure proper healthcare facilities for those who have been deputed for Covid duties in the state.

Published: 30th April 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Representational Image. (File | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PEARL MARIA D ’SOUZA
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government school teachers have requested the state to ensure proper healthcare facilities for those who have been deputed for Covid duties in the state. The demand comes in the wake of severe shortage of beds in hospitals. Teachers have been deputed with health department workers to trace positive patients as part of the response team, and ensure their care.

They visit Covid-affected localities, said Padmalatha G B, vice-president, Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association. “For an organisation that covers 1.68 lakh teachers, I have been receiving about five calls per day from teachers, seeking exemptions on grounds of medical condition, pregnancy, and age,” she added. Another government teacher Nagamma (name changed) from Chikkabal - lapur said that her colleague, who had both blood pressure and sugar condition, was asked to join Covid duty.

“What’s worse is that Class 10 teachers are also asked for Covid duties. Teachers are not given masks and sanitisers,” added Nagamma, a Class 10 teacher. She said that the deputy commissioner of the district was approached for exemptions to teachers who were more than five-month pregnant too.

The association has also sought that teachers be deputed for Covid duty in areas where they reside, as was done in the previous year. There is no transport to other areas, said Chandrashekar Nugli, general secretary, Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association (KSPSTA). The association has sought exemptions for teachers who are more than 55 years of age, and are being treated for terminal illness, and those who are pregnant and have young children at home, in addition to those who are physically challenged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
school teachers Covid duty COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India: 20% of two lakh COVID-19 deaths in April alone
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp