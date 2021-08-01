STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP may deploy seniors to strengthen party 

“Newcomers will be made ministers and seniors with experience will be utilised to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level,” said a BJP functionary. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With murmurs in Bengaluru’s political corridors that the BJP high command is keen on bringing in new faces as ministers in the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet, several senior legislators - who served as ministers during BS Yediyurappa’s tenure as chief minister - are likely to be used to strengthen the party in the state.

Meanwhile, former RDPR Minister  K S Eshwarappa said that the BJP top brass is now focusing on strengthening the party in Karnataka. “Yediyurappa became the CM on four occasions. Unfortunately, on none of the occasions, we were in majority.

This caused a lot of confusion and we faced issues in administration. If a party forms a government with full majority, it will be easier for administration purposes. That is why the leadership in Delhi are focusing on strengthening the party in Karnataka. We will get a full majority in the next polls. We will face the polls led by party state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister,” Eshwarappa said.

