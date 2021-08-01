Educationists seek law against violent attacks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA Karnataka) has sought protection for educationists, school administrators and educational properties against violent attacks, in the light of the recent incident involving Private Schools’ Association (KAMS) general secretary D Shashi Kumar.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, RUPSA Karnataka president Rupesh Talikatte said that in the past three years, with increased attacks on school administrators and educational properties, stricter law is required to prevent them in future. He said the perpetrators should be brought to book.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders KS Eshwarappa and Dr CN Ashwath Narayan visited Shashi Kumar. Shashi Kumar said that Eshwarappa has assured him of support. Ashwath Narayan, who called on the KAMS general secretary on Friday, informed him that the police would arrest the accused at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Shashi Kumar issued a clarification that he is a responsible champion of education and has no dealings in real estate, as claimed by certain sections of the media.

On Friday, Supreeth BR, principal of Oxford Independent PU College, Bengaluru, and a private schools’ association member had announced that online classes in the state were being stopped for the day.

Condemning the attack on Shashi Kumar, he said such incidents send a bad message to those in education. He demanded they be given protection.