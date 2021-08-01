STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka intensifies surveillance in border districts, extends Covid curbs

The positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi has increased from 1% to 4.5% and there is a need to take steps to keep it below 5%, he said.

Published: 01st August 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chairs a meeting to discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when Covid-19 cases and the test positivity rate are steadily increasing in the border districts, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday directed the officials concerned to stay on high alert and take all steps to contain the spread of the virus.

The government also decided to continue existing guidelines on night curfew, restrictions on cinema halls and pubs  for the next 15 days and a decision will be taken depending on the situation, Bommai said after holding a video conference with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and health officials from Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.Bommai said RT-PCR negative report has been made mandatory for those entering the state from Maharashtra and Kerala and random testing at inter-state border check posts has been intensified.  

The positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi has increased from 1% to 4.5% and there is a need to take steps to keep it below 5%, he said. The DCs and SPs have been directed to submit a report to the Chief Secretary once every two days.

Bommai also directed the officials to intensify screening at railway stations and other points of entry. For those travelling between the states every day, the officials have been directed to issue passes for a week, instead of the earlier 15 days.  They have to get Covid-19 testing done once a week.

A note issued from the Chief Minister’s Office also stated that students arriving from other states must be quarantined in hostels. An RT-PCR negative report is also mandatory for booking homestays and resorts, the note added. 

Meanwhile, 72% of government school teachers have been vaccinated and the remaining will be jabbed in 15 days. Bommai said he will hold a meeting with private school associations to discuss their concerns and reopening of schools.

Meanwhile, in an order signed by Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar, the government has ordered BBMP chief 
commissioner and deputy commissioners to monitor the situation in the areas coming under their jurisdiction and impose additional curbs, if needed.

Take steps to avert 3rd wave: Siddaramaiah to govt
Mysuru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged the State Government to take the possible third wave of Covid-19 seriously and take measures to avert it.  Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said said it was difficult for one man to manage the pandemic and urged CM Bommai to form his Cabinet at the earliest.  

“The government must prohibit entry of people into Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala as Covid cases are on the rise in both the states,” he said. He hit out at the government for not releasing  Rs 10,000 as relief to those affected in last year’s floods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp