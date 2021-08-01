Karnataka intensifies surveillance in border districts, extends Covid curbs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when Covid-19 cases and the test positivity rate are steadily increasing in the border districts, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday directed the officials concerned to stay on high alert and take all steps to contain the spread of the virus.

The government also decided to continue existing guidelines on night curfew, restrictions on cinema halls and pubs for the next 15 days and a decision will be taken depending on the situation, Bommai said after holding a video conference with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and health officials from Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.Bommai said RT-PCR negative report has been made mandatory for those entering the state from Maharashtra and Kerala and random testing at inter-state border check posts has been intensified.

The positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi has increased from 1% to 4.5% and there is a need to take steps to keep it below 5%, he said. The DCs and SPs have been directed to submit a report to the Chief Secretary once every two days.

Bommai also directed the officials to intensify screening at railway stations and other points of entry. For those travelling between the states every day, the officials have been directed to issue passes for a week, instead of the earlier 15 days. They have to get Covid-19 testing done once a week.

A note issued from the Chief Minister’s Office also stated that students arriving from other states must be quarantined in hostels. An RT-PCR negative report is also mandatory for booking homestays and resorts, the note added.

Meanwhile, 72% of government school teachers have been vaccinated and the remaining will be jabbed in 15 days. Bommai said he will hold a meeting with private school associations to discuss their concerns and reopening of schools.

Meanwhile, in an order signed by Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar, the government has ordered BBMP chief

commissioner and deputy commissioners to monitor the situation in the areas coming under their jurisdiction and impose additional curbs, if needed.

Take steps to avert 3rd wave: Siddaramaiah to govt

Mysuru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged the State Government to take the possible third wave of Covid-19 seriously and take measures to avert it. Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said said it was difficult for one man to manage the pandemic and urged CM Bommai to form his Cabinet at the earliest.

“The government must prohibit entry of people into Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala as Covid cases are on the rise in both the states,” he said. He hit out at the government for not releasing Rs 10,000 as relief to those affected in last year’s floods.