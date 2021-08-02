BJP MP Pratap Simha wants Karnataka to submit DPR on Mekedatu soon

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The State Government should work on submitting a detailed project report (DPR) on the Mekedatu project to the Centre, said BJP MP Pratap Simha on Sunday, even as the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP headed by former IPS office K Annamalai is going ahead with its plans to hold a protest.

Simha said that the protest call given by Annamalai is only to address the prevailing political situation in Tamil Nadu. “We have been asked by the Centre to submit the DPR. I request all politicians to work towards getting the project cleared, instead of issuing contradictory statements,” he added.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s statement that CM Basavaraj Bommai will not be able to realise the Mekedatu project, Simha said, “Basavaraj Bommai was working with his father SR Bommai, who was a CM too. He has learnt the ropes of administration since then.”