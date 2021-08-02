STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Contractor held for child labour in Karnaataka; seven children rescued

The contractor has agreed to pay a penalty of Rs 1.4 lakh, at Rs 20,000 per child. The Labour Department will also pay Rs 15,000 for a child.

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Children deployed for work on the railway tracks by a contractor in Bengaluru

Children deployed for work on the railway tracks by a contractor in Bengaluru

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based railway contractor and his associates have been booked, and seven child labourers rescued near Settihalli Railway Station by the Labour department and organisations working for rights of children on Saturday. An FIR has been filed against them at the Government Railway Police station at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station.

The contractor, Govindaraj Nagamuni (47) of Sachin Construction based in Nelamangala, is the prime accused, while his associates Durgaiah (40) from Ramanapete village in Telangana and Venkatesh Gujjalu (26) from Gurugundla Village in Andhra Pradesh have been named in the FIR. The children from Telangana had accompanied their parents to work on the project between Ramanagara and Yeliyur.

DG Sumathi, State Co-ordinator, Bachpan Bachao Andolan, who got a tipoff on child labour, said, “We found three girls and four boys working along with their parents. They were all below 18 years old. The youngest is 12 years and 6 months and the oldest 17 years and six months. It is not a case of trafficking as parents were also working with their children.”

“The nature of their job was hazardous and risky. They were placing crushed stones on the railway tracks and levelling them,” she said. The Aadhaar cards of children seemed fake as the addresses did not have pincodes and had other details missing, she added. The contractor has agreed to pay a penalty of Rs 1.4 lakh, at Rs 20,000 per child. The Labour Department will also pay Rs 15,000 for a child.

“The money will be deposited as an FD in the child’s name and will be handed over after they turn 18 years old,” Sumathi said. The court may also impose fines on the contractor. Vidyarayana Open Shelter for Children played a role in the rescue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child Labour
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp