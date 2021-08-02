STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid spike for fifth straight day in Karnataka; Dakshina Kannada sees more cases than Bengaluru 

For the first time, Dakshina Kannada recorded more fresh cases (410) than Bengaluru Urban, which clocked 409.

A health worker administers a vaccine to a woman for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid-19 situation is worsening in Bengaluru as well as across Karnataka, with the number of patients under treatment steadily rising for the fifth consecutive day. The number of active cases statewide, which had fallen below 24,000 on July 24, rose to 24,144 on Sunday. The number had fallen to 22,487 on July 27, after which it has steadily climbed. Active cases on Sunday recorded a growth of 1.46% over the previous day’s figure of 23,796 cases.

The recovery rate, which had been steadily improving, fell to 97.91% on Sunday, from 97.96% on July 28.
For the first time, Dakshina Kannada recorded more fresh cases (410) than Bengaluru Urban, which clocked 409. The coastal district has the second highest number of active cases at 2,943, after Bengaluru, which has 8,553 active cases. However, just like the statewide trend, Bengaluru too saw a decrease in active cases till July 27, falling to 8,047, and rising to 8,553 on Sunday, marking an increase for the fifth consecutive day.

Despite the number of active cases rising, the number of fresh cases is not high. Since July 11, the state recorded new cases in the range of 1,000-2,000 daily (except on July 29 when 2,052 cases were added) and for most part of the previous month, the number of discharges far exceeded the new cases — except since July 28 when the number of new cases was high. Health officials are attributing this to the presence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants in the population, even as there is no scientific evidence to suggest whether the present vaccines can provide protection against these. 

