STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Flood-hit Mallapura residents upset over CM Basavaraj Bommai not visiting them

Basavaraj Bommai visited flood-affected Ankola and Yellapur taluks, and also Arabail Ghat, which saw 14 landslides in the recent rain.

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

As many as 200 houses have been completely destroyed in Mallapura panchayat

As many as 200 houses have been completely destroyed in Mallapura panchayat

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWAR: Soon after assuming charge as chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai visited the flood-ravaged Uttara Kannada district and announced a relief package of Rs 200 crore for reconstruction and rehabilitation works.

But residents of Mallapura Gram Panchayat in Karwar taluk are unhappy that Bommai did not visit their panchayat -- which covers eight villages -- to take stock of the flood situation, which has completely destroyed 200 houses and displaced 2,000 people. They blame local officials for not bringing their plight to Basavaraj Bommai’s notice.

The chief minister on Thursday visited flood-affected Ankola and Yellapur taluks, and also Arabail Ghat, which saw 14 landslides in the recent rain. Though he was scheduled to visit Karwar, he cut short 
his tour as he had to leave for Delhi.

Gram panchayat vice-president Uday Bandekar said, “No one in power visited us after the 2019 floods... On Thursday, the chief minister should have come to villages in our panchayat and witnessed the damage caused.” 

"We were hoping that the chief minister would hear our grievances. The recent rain and floods had already ravaged our villages when 2.7 lakh cusecs of water from the nearby Kadra dam was released, which worsened our condition. Also, 200 houses have been completely damaged. The dam crest gates had to be opened as the inflow was high,” Gram Panchayat president Tanuja Rangaswamy told TNIE. 

The dam, constructed across Kali river, was built to produce hydel power. But with the nearby Kaiga nuclear power station functional, the hydel power unit at Kadra dam is shut. According to former Karwar MLA Satish Sail, KPCL authorities released water from the dam without any warning. 

“I tried to meet the chief minister at Ankola with a delegation from Mallapura. But, due to high police security, we could not even go near him.”

The villagers now want the deputy commissioner to inspect Mallapura area and want the chief minister to visit their village. “We face floods every year. Let the government relocate the entire panchayat,” Tanuja added. 

The panchayat has eight villages — Bolve, Irpagge, Mallapura, Virje, Kuchegar, Hurtuga, Harur, and Balse.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Mallapura Gram Panchayat
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp